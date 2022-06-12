Watch
Colorado Avalanche to take on Tampa Bay Lightning in Stanley Cup Finals

Games will air on Denver7
Oilers Avalanche Hockey
Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Oilers Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 12:45:35-04

DENVER — It’s been determined. The Colorado Avalanche will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Game 1 will be held at Ball Arena Wednesday night and will air on Denver7 at 6 p.m.

Colorado returned to practice Thursday as they prepare to ramp up the intensity to take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

Game 2 will be Saturday, June 18; Game 3 is Monday, June 20; and Game 4 is Wednesday, June 12. If needed, Games 5 and 6 will take place Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26, respectively.

All games will air on Denver7.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar was mum on whether Darcy Kuemper or Pavel Francouz would be in starter in net for Game 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

