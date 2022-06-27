Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship parade scheduled for Thursday

DENVER — Get ready to celebrate, Avs fans! The Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, June 30.

The celebration will include a parade through downtown and a championship rally at Civic Center Park. Both will be free and open to the public, according to a release from the City and County of Denver.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th and Wynkoop streets. It will then proceed down 17th to Broadway, and then head south on Broadway to Civic Center Park.

City and County of Denver Parade route.

The rally at Civic Center Park will begin at 9 a.m. and include live music, highlights from this season, live video from the parade and more.

Once the parade reaches Civic Center Park, there will be a program honoring the Stanley Cup champions.

City and County of Denver Rally map.

