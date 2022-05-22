Watch
Colorado Avalanche beat Blues 5-2 in Game 3, take 2-1 lead

Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:09 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 23:09:03-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 of their second-round series.

Logan O’Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington started in goal for St. Louis and made three saves before leaving the game 6:45 into the first period after Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen collided into him after getting their skates tangled up in the crease.

Ville Husso stopped 19 of 23 shots in relief. Game 4 is Monday night in St. Louis.

