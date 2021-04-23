Burakovsky scores 2, Avs beat Blues to clinch playoff berth

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Brandon Saad and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added goals as the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado improved to 18-1-2 in its last 21 games.

The Avalanche are 8-1-0 in April after finishing a league-best 12-2-3 in March, franchise records for wins and points in a month.

The Avalanche are 5-1-0 against the Blues this season with a 20-11 scoring margin. Jaden Schwartz scored both goals for St. Louis.