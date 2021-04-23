Watch
Burakovsky scores 2, Avs beat Blues to clinch playoff berth

Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky (95) looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 22, 2021
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Brandon Saad and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added goals as the Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff berth with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado improved to 18-1-2 in its last 21 games.

The Avalanche are 8-1-0 in April after finishing a league-best 12-2-3 in March, franchise records for wins and points in a month.

The Avalanche are 5-1-0 against the Blues this season with a 20-11 scoring margin. Jaden Schwartz scored both goals for St. Louis.

