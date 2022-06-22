TAMPA — The Colorado Avalanche remain in Tampa as they take on the two-time Stanley Cup champs in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday.

The Avs are looking to bounce back after a tough Game 3 loss , but, of course, Tampa Bay Lightning fans are hoping to see a three-peat for their team. One Bolts fan is trying to boost her team’s chances in what may be one of the weirdest sports superstitions.

“Bathroom Becky” swears standing outside of the bathroom at Amalie Arena is leading to the Lightning scoring goals.

“On Mother's Day, I said I was gonna stand at a bathroom three hours before, and they scored five goals in the first period, five-nothing, so everybody laughed,” said Rebecca McKeen, also known as Bathroom Becky. “They couldn't believe I stayed. Said I was gonna do it before, and I'm 7-0 at home right now.”

Now, McKeen never sits down during the game.

“I was a coach for 30 years for basketball — varsity in high school sports — and I never sat down in 30 years,” McKeen said. “I don't have a seat and I refuse to sit.”

McKeen was featured in the Tampa Bay Times , and she said the support from fellow fans has made it all worth it.

“My Lightning Strikes peeps, they're amazing,” McKeen said. “They've made this fun. If it puts a smile on people's face, then that's what really matters, especially after the last crazy two years.”

Naturally, McKeen expects her Tampa team to make a comeback and take Lord Stanley’s Cup.

“I predict the Bolts are gonna win in Game 6 — that’s right,” McKeen said with a laugh. “I'm sorry Avalanche people. Your state is beautiful.”