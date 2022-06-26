Avs ready to roll for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

DENVER — Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is Sunday night in Tampa. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m., and the game starts at 6 p.m. on Denver7.

The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado’s party Friday, beating the Avalanche 3-2 in Game 5. The Avalanche are going into Game 6 with a 3-2 lead.

Ten Avalanche players were out on the ice ready to roll Sunday morning, but there was no sign of Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky. The forward suffered a hand injury blocking a shot in Game 2. His status for Sunday night is unknown.

There are fewer options to cheer on the Avs after organizers announced Saturday the cancelation of the watch party at Tivoli Quad for Game 6. But downtown sports bars are beefing up staff to accommodate the expected surge in fans.



The Associated Press contributed to this report