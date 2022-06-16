Watch
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup

Actions

Avs fans seek out South Broadway for camaraderie, laid back environment during Game 1

Avs fans seek out South Broadway for camaraderie, laid back environment during Game 1 of playoffs
Denver7 photojournalist Richard Butler
Avs fans seek out South Broadway for camaraderie, laid back environment during Game 1 of playoffs
Posted at 8:45 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 22:45:57-04

DENVER — No matter the ambiance Avalanche fans were searching for ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, they could find it on South Broadway.

On Wednesday, fans began gathering in the area as early as noon. By 4 p.m. Denver's iconic hockey hockey bar, Sobo 151, was at capacity.

Inside the packed restaurant, people anticipated the moment the Avs would make their first goal.

"It's going to be so loud in here! You've gotta see it, it's just incredible," said Avs fan Jason.

Meanwhile anyone seeking an area with more space and quieter crowd could head over to Badger's Pub.

The Wisconsin-themed bar usually hosts Packers fans during the NFL season, but on Wednesday, the pub was filled with burgundy, blue and white to support the Avs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018