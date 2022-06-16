Avs fans seek out South Broadway for camaraderie, laid back environment during Game 1

DENVER — No matter the ambiance Avalanche fans were searching for ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, they could find it on South Broadway.

On Wednesday, fans began gathering in the area as early as noon. By 4 p.m. Denver's iconic hockey hockey bar, Sobo 151, was at capacity.

Inside the packed restaurant, people anticipated the moment the Avs would make their first goal.

"It's going to be so loud in here! You've gotta see it, it's just incredible," said Avs fan Jason.

Meanwhile anyone seeking an area with more space and quieter crowd could head over to Badger's Pub.

The Wisconsin-themed bar usually hosts Packers fans during the NFL season, but on Wednesday, the pub was filled with burgundy, blue and white to support the Avs.