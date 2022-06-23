Avs fan recounts special day meeting team thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. - When you get to meet your favorite team, that's something you never forget.

Alex Bray, 22, had two brain tumors removed during his childhood. He still treasures the time the Make-A-Wish Foundation allowed him to spend a day with the Colorado Avalanche.

"All the players came over and talked to me, gave me five, and asked me how I was doing," he told Denver7. "Joe Sakic actually asked me if I brought my skates, [in case] they needed me."

In the above video, you can hear more about Alex's journey, and see how special this day was for him.