Avs fan recounts special day meeting team thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Alex had two different tumors removed from his brain at ages 7 and 12
When you get to meet your favorite team, that's something you never forget. Alex Bray, 22, certainly hasn't.
Alex and his Avs Day
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 22, 2022
Alex Bray, 22, had two brain tumors removed during his childhood. He still treasures the time the Make-A-Wish Foundation allowed him to spend a day with the Colorado Avalanche.

"All the players came over and talked to me, gave me five, and asked me how I was doing," he told Denver7. "Joe Sakic actually asked me if I brought my skates, [in case] they needed me."

In the above video, you can hear more about Alex's journey, and see how special this day was for him.

