Watch
Denver7 | SportsAvalanche

Actions

Avalanche take 3-0 series lead over Preds with 7-3 win

Gabriel Landeskog
Mark Zaleski/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) is congratulated after scoring his third goal of the game during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Gabriel Landeskog
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 14:55:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist.

Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal apiece as Colorado pushed Nashville to the brink of elimination.

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper was hurt with a minute left in the first period.

The Predators have never been swept in 14 previous playoff appearances.

Game 4 is Monday night in Nashville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018