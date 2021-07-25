Avalanche signs Makar on busy Day 2 of draft

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the second day of the NHL draft by signing top defenseman Cale Makar to a $54 million, six-year contract.

Makar, 22, was a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2020-21. He recorded 44 points in 44 games, the only NHL blueliner to average a point-per-game last year.

In the first major trade of the day, the Philadelphia Flyers traded Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson.

The deal was straight up, with Voracek returning to the team that drafted him in 2007. It's Philadelphia's second major trade in two days after acquiring defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo for two high picks.

The Sabres continued their fire sale by trading forward Sam Reinhart to Florida for a goalie prospect and future first-round pick

