Avalanche sign goaltender Kuemper after losing Grubauer to Seattle

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche picked up goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes, the team announced Wednesday night.

Acquiring Kuemper is in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins, Colorado’s first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

It comes after the Seattle Kraken, the NHL's latest expansion team, signed the Avalanche's Phillip Grubauer earlier in the day.

The 31-year-old Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native finished last season with a 10-11-3 record in 27 game appearances with the Coyotes. He had a 2.56 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Kuemper is 106-83-32 with a 2.47 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 20 shutouts in 242 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona.

He also recently represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage to help bring home the gold medal.

“In Darcy we are acquiring a proven, reliable netminder who brings a ton of NHL experience at just 31 years of age,” Avalanche Executive Vice President and GM Joe Sakic said. “Obviously we had to solidify the goaltending position and we feel like Darcy is someone who can step in and do that. We feel very confident in our goaltending tandem as we head into the 2021-22 season.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound goalie was selected in the sixth round, 160th overall, by the Minnesota Wild in the 2009 NHL Draft, beginning his professional career in the American Hockey League with Minnesota’s then-AHL affiliate, the Houston Aeros.

