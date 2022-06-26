Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche try to clinch their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 5 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The Avs lost 3-2 in a heartbreaker in Denver on Friday night and are now 15-4 in the playoffs. They have a chance to win the Stanley Cup on the road tonight and avoid a series-deciding Game 7 on Tuesday.

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Tampa and Denver as the Avs try to clinch the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

6:45 p.m.

We head to the locker rooms for the first intermission with the Lightning leading 1-0. The Avs played a better back half of the period and had several good scoring chances saved by Vasilevskiy. Tampa Bay is outshooting Colorado 10-7 but the Avs have four giveaways to the Lightning's nine.

6:42 p.m.

Artturi Lehkonen hits the post with a shot right in front of Vasilevksiy. 4:15 left in the first period.

6:38 p.m.

Kadri catches a slow rolling puck right in front of the net but Vasilevskiy gets the save. 1-0 Tampa Bay with 5:20 left in the first.

6:34 p.m.

The teams go 7 1/2 minutes of play there without a whistle. The Lightning have looked strong to start the game but the avs are holding up after that first goal. 1-0 Lightning with 8:16 left in the first.

6:26 p.m.

Steven Stamkos catches the puck right in front of the net after it bounced off a skate and puts the puck in the back of the net. 1-0 Lightning 3:48 into the first.

6:24 p.m.

No shots on goal for Tampa Bay during the power play. Cogliano skates off without being able to put much weight on his left leg.

6:21 p.m.

The Lightning get a power play 23 seconds into the game after Cale Makar gets called for interference on a pass through the neutral zone.

6:20 p.m.

Here we go! Puck drops in Game 6 NOW!

5:58 p.m.

Val Nichushkin will play but Andre Burakovsky will not. Here are your Avs lines to start the evening.

5:49 p.m.

We're getting close, Avs fans!

Avs ready to roll for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

5:43 p.m.

Nichushkin, Kadri and Landeskog all out on the ice for warm-ups, but no Burakovsky. He was expected to be a game-time decision.

5:22 p.m.

There are plenty of Avs fans in Tampa tonight!

5:21 p.m.

No Tivoli Quad watch party tonight after what happened Friday.