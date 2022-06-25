Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche try to clinch their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Avs won 3-2 in an overtime thriller in Tampa on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead. Colorado is now 15-3 during the playoff run.

7:17 p.m.

We're back underway for the second period!

7 p.m.

The Avs trail 1-0 after the first period due to the Rutta goal. They lead the Lightning 13-11 in shots and have had several good chances. Kuemper's made some solid stops so far too.

Almost even on hits and shots (13-11 in Avs favor) in first period. #Lightning pressured Avs early, playing their best first period in Denver. And #Avs rallied late. They trail 1-0 on goal Kuemper would like to have back. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 25, 2022

6:56 p.m.

MacKinnnon JUST missed the net on a breakaway, putting the puck through Vasilevskiy's legs but just past the left post. 10 seconds left in teh first.

6:53 p.m.

We've got some Broncos legends in the house for tonight's Game 5!

6:49 p.m.

And Tampa Bay is first on the board as Jan Rutta sends a slapshot between Kuemper's glove and pad. 1-0 Lightning with 4:30 left in the first.

6:43 p.m.

The Avalanche get two shots on goal during the power play — both easy stops by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

8:51 p.m.

The Avs nearly score on a shot by Kadri during a delayed penalty and now get their first power play of the night after Nathan MacKinnon gets tripped.

6:36 p.m.

And the Avs kill off that penalty too — even getting two shorthanded shots on goal themselves. It's still 0-0 with 10:25 left in the first.

6:32 p.m.

The Avalanche catch another penalty — a hooking violation on Nazem Kadri. Lightning take the power play with 13 minutes left in the first.

6:27 p.m.

The Avalanche kill off yet another Lightning power play! Back to full strength.

6:24 p.m.

The Lightning get their first power play a little over 3 minutes into the first after a high stick by JT Compher.

6:23 p.m.

One thing's for sure already in this game — both teams are hitting!

6:14 p.m.

It's time, Avs fans! Let's bring it home!

6:05 p.m.

Here is your Avs lineup for Game 5! No Andre Burakovsky tonight.

6:04 p.m.

The Tivoli Quad is full for tonight's watch party as of 5:40 p.m.