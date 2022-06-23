Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their push for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 4 Wednesday in Tampa, Fla.

The Bolts bounced back in Game 3 in Tampa, beating the Avalanche 6-2 to move the series to 2-1 and push the Avalanche to 14-3 so far in the playoffs.

Denver7 is the home of the Stanley Cup Final throughout the playoffs.

We have a full slate of coverage on the series, what fans need to know and plenty more about the Avalanche and their past Stanley Cup winning teams.

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Tampa and Denver as the Avs try to win the third of four they'll need to again bring home the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

7:32 p.m.

Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman scores off the backhand just over Kuemper's right pad. It's 2-1 Lightning with 9:18 left in the second.

7:31 p.m.

Mikko Rantanen's eight assists are tied for the most ever in the first four games of the Stanley Cup Final. Who's he tied with? Wayne Gretzky.

7:29 p.m.

The Avs are back at full strength after killing off another penalty. 1-1 with 11:20 left in the second.

7:24 p.m.

And just like that, the Lightning will get another power play after Bo Byram gets called for hooking on Hedman.

7:22 p.m.

And the Avs SCORE! Tampa Bay fails several times to clear the zone and the puck goes of MacKinnon's skate, it looks like. Still working out who gets the credit. 1-1 with 14 minutes left in the second.

7:20 p.m.

The Avalanche get their first power play of the game after Victor Hedman gets called for interference on Nico Sturm.

7:15 p.m.

Here we go for the second! Kadri says the ice is ... not great.

#Avs Kadri said ice is kind of garbage. I talked about this when hosting @1043TheFan on Monday. It’s like baseball teams that grow infield grass longer vs fast teams. It is part of sports. Fair or not #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 23, 2022

6:58 p.m.

After 1, it's 1-0 Lightning. Tampa Bay is outshooting the Avs 17-4 so far.

6:55 p.m.

The Avs look strong on the first penalty kill, getting two shots on goal of their own and holding Tampa Bay to only two. 1-0 Lightning with 20 seconds left in the first.

6:51 p.m.

The Lightning will get the first power play of the game after Darren Helm gets called for interference on Riley Nash. 3:03 left in the first.

6:49 p.m.

The Lightning try the same play that got them a goal last game and Kuemper snares a Steven Stamkos wrister. Still 1-0 Lightning with 4:37 left in the first.

6:39 p.m.

Kuemper gets a save after MacKinnon turns the puck over in his own zone. The Lightning are outshooting the Avs 9-1 so far. 7:24 left in the first.

We're approaching 7:00 left in the first and the Avalanche are being pretty thoroughly dominated by Tampa. 1 shot on goal. Best player on the ice in burgundy and white has been... Darcy Kuemper - could be 2 or 3 goals for the Bolts #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 23, 2022

6:36 p.m.

Here's the rule on why play wasn't stopped when Kuemper's mask was knocked off.

6:34 p.m.

Erik Johnson blocks a close shot from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Kuemper smothers up the puck in front of the net. Still 1-0 Lightning with 12 minutes left in the first.

6:22 p.m.

Not how the Avs wanted to start! The Lightning knock Kuemper's mask off and then Anthony Cirelli knocks the puck into the net from the top of the crease. 1-0 Lightning 36 seconds in.

6:04 p.m.

Nazem Kadri is back for the Avs, playing on the second line tonight. Darcy Kuemper will start in goal for Colorado.