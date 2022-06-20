Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their push for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 3 Monday in Tampa, Fla.

The Avs won 7-0 in Game 2 Saturday over Tampa Bay to push their series lead to 2-0, dominating on both defense and offense and pushing to 14-2 so far in the playoffs.

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Ball Arena and Denver as the Avs try to win the third of four they'll need to again bring home the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

6:29 p.m.

VALERI NICHUSHKIN AGAIN! Chu Chu scores his fourth goal of the series on a floater to put the Avs up 1-0 with exactly 15 minutes left in the first. But wait, there is a challenge that the Avs were offside on the play...

6:28 p.m.

Darcy Kuemper denies the Lightning on two good opportunities, while Andrei Vasilevskiy somehow manages to slide all the way to his right to stop a shot from JT Compher. 0-0 with 15 minutes left in the first.

5:54 p.m.

Your Colorado Avalanche starting lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

5:51 p.m.

The Denver7 crews in Tampa for games 3 and 4 have the full breakdown of what the atmosphere is in the city ahead of Monday night's game.

5:45 p.m.

Andre Burakovsky, who has three points so far this series, is unlikely to play tonight. Nicolas Aube-Kubel is likely to replace him in the lineup. Brayden Point is also a scratch for Tampa Bay.

No Andre Burakovsky on the ice for the Avalanche during pregame warmups, so Nicolas Aube-Kubel will likely be back in the lineup #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 20, 2022

5:44 p.m.

A little salty to start things off in Tampa tonight.

Pregame warm ups underway here at Amalie Arena as the Avs take the ice to a chorus of boooooos #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/qfWbEVcIR2 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 20, 2022

5:21 p.m.

Anne Trujillo is in Tampa for Stanley Cup Final games 3 and 4 coverage, and sat down before heading to Florida to talk about her favorite Avalanche moment and how hockey has become a mainstay for her family and others in Denver over the past 27 years. Click here to watch.

