Avalanche-Lightning: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 live blog

Avs lead series 1-0 over Tampa Bay
AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) reaches for puck behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)
stanley cup game 2 avalanche fans
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 20:01:42-04

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their push for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 2 Saturday at Ball Arena.

The Avs won 4-3 in overtime over Tampa Bay Wednesday to open the series, as Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 in overtime to seal the win, pushing Colorado to 13-2 so far in the playoffs.

Denver7 is the home of the Stanley Cup Final throughout the playoffs, and we'll have pre-game and postgame coverage after each game of the series, which you can watch on Denver7 or on the free Denver7+ streaming app, which is also embedded below.

We have a full slate of coverage on the series, what fans need to know and plenty more about the Avalanche and their past Stanley Cup winning teams on our Avalanche Stanley Cup page.

Below, we'll be posting live updates from the game and from our reporters across Ball Arena and Denver as the Avs try to win the second of four they'll need to again bring home the Stanley Cup. (All times Mountain. Refresh the page for the latest updates.)

5:48 p.m.
Let's take a look inside Ball Arena...

5:30 p.m.
Tivoli Quad is rocking tonight even with a little rain! Auraria Campus says it is monitoring people leaving, but the quad is currently at capacity! Pregame coverage on Denver7 starts now. You can watch live on the Denver7+ app and watch the game live on Denver7.

Avs fans ready for Game 2

