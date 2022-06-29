After parade, work begins for Avs in bid to repeat as champs

DENVER (AP) — The city will celebrate the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver. It may be the last time a few of these Avalanche players assemble with several about to become unrestricted free agents.

The list includes big contributors such as Nazem Kadri, Darcy Kuemper, Andrew Cogliano, Andre Burakovsky, Josh Manson and Valeri Nichushkin.

Some tough decisions now loom for general manager Joe Sakic in the wake of their title-clinching win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

First, the parade. One final memory in what's been an epic season.