Avalanche fend off Lightning for 3-2 win

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, left, looks to collect the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Denver. The Avalanche won 3-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:33 AM, Feb 11, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin scored for Colorado, and the Avalanche withstood a last-minute blitz by Tampa Bay to beat the Lightning 3-2.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, which pulled goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for an extra skater with just over three minutes remaining but could not beat Darcy Kuemper again.

Returning from the All-Star break, Colorado won for the 11th time in 12 games overall and extended its franchise-record home points streak to 22 games.

