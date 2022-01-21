Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

items.[0].image.alt
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Cale Makar during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Avalanche Kings Hockey
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 10:34:23-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, Mikko Rantanen had a power-play goal and the Colorado Avalanche stayed hot with a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche who have won five straight and are 10-0-1 in their past 11.

Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves as Colorado won the second game of back-to-back after defeating Anaheim 2-0 on Wednesday.

Anze Kopitar had a power-play goal, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Kings have lost three straight.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018