Aquino slam helps Reds rout Rockies for doubleheader split

Aaron Doster/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, left, stands at home plate as Cincinnati Reds' Austin Romine is unable to control a wild pitch by Buck Farmer, allowing a run to score, during the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 5:41 AM, Sep 05, 2022
CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 10-0 to split a doubleheader Sunday.

The Rockies won the opener 8-4. Charlie Blackmon's pinch-hit, two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh and C.J. Cron hit his 25th homer.

Aquino got into the game as the designated hitter in the fifth when Jonathan India exited after fouling a pitch of his right foot. Aquino's fifth homer of the season came with two outs in the sixth.

India went 0 for 3, ending his career-best hitting streak at 16 games. He homered in the opener.

Colorado was trying for its first doubleheader sweep since doing it against the Reds in 2014. A rainout Saturday forced this twinbill.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
