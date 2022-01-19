Watch
AP source: Nuggets to get Forbes from Spurs in 3-team trade

Eric Gay/AP
San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (7) reacts to a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Bryn Forbes
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:50:14-05

DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Nuggets have agreed to acquire veteran wing player Bryn Forbes from San Antonio as part of a three-team trade that also includes Boston.

The Nuggets are trading injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston and the Celtics are sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.

The move gives the Nuggets a solid outside shooter in Forbes and the potential to add another player.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
