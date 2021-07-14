Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

American goalkeeper Horvath signs with Nottingham Forest

Horvath is Highlands Ranch native
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jack Dempsey/AP
United States' Ethan Horvath (12) signals against Mexico during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
ethan horvath
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 14:46:18-04

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath agreed to a three-year contract with Nottingham Forest of the second-tier English League Championship.

The 26-year-old from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, had spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with Club Brugge in Belgium.

He played for Norway’s Molde from 2013 through the first half of the 2016-17 season.

Horvath has made seven appearances for the United States. He took over for an injured Zack Steffen during last month’s CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico in Denver and saved Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute as the Americans won 3-2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018