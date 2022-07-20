Altitude TV asks Comcast to match terms of AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Altitude opened a window into its negotiations with Comcast for ending the television blackout of locally broadcast Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids games.

The Kroenke-owned independent regional sports network (RSN) — unavailable on the state’s largest cable provider since September 2019 — made its latest contract offer to Comcast with a Wedesday news release.

Altitude’s latest proposal: Match the same pricing terms and distribution model Comcast currently provides to AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (ATTRM), the RSN home of the Colorado Rockies.

“Our goal is a simple one. We want to return the Nuggets, Avs, Rapids, and Mammoth games back to our fans on Comcast,” said Matt Hutchings, president of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment media ventures. “Comcast representatives have recently said that they are fans of the Avs, Nuggets, and Rapids. Our hope is that by offering Comcast a model they’ve clearly been comfortable with over the last three years, we might give fans throughout the Front Range back the championship teams they’ve been missing.”

The specifics of Comcast’s carriage deal with ATTRM were not included in Altitude’s news release. The Rockies and ATTRM did not respond on Wednesday to requests for comment about its contract with Comcast. In 2019, ATTRM announced it had reached a “multi-year extension” for locally broadcast Rockies games. ATTRM is also the RSN home of the Utah Jazz and Vegas Golden Knights in their respective local markets.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.