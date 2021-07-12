All-Star Game weekend ramps up Sunday with All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

DENVER — The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday brought in names from the world of sports, Hollywood, music, and more, including some rising stars.

Jennie Finch, a two-time Olympic medalist in softball, was one of the spectators Sunday.

"It's everything. I think everybody is just so much more appreciation, filled with just gratitude to be here — to be at an event," she said.

Meet the players of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Participants on Sunday included JoJo Siwa, The Miz, Quavo, Residente, Noah Beck, DK Metcalf, CC Sabathia, and Larry Walker. Click here to see the full list from the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.