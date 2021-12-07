Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight, 7-5 to Avs

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Slocum/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Justus Annunen, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown watch a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Avalanche Flyers Hockey
Posted at 7:29 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 09:29:37-05

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneault.

Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t fare any better following the shakeup.

Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who had 50 shots on goal.

Claude Giroux scored twice for Philadelphia, which could tie the club record for consecutive losses Wednesday night at New Jersey.

Oskar Lindblom, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton also had goals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018