10 Colorado license plates with baseball themes are up for grabs in honor of All-Star Game in Denver

The auction will continue until 8 p.m. July 14
David Zalubowski/AP
The logo for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is revealed on the scoreboard before the first inning of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies Friday, April 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 18:44:02-04

Colorado baseball lovers can now bid on 10 baseball-themed Colorado license plates.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning the rights to the plates ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, the governor and lieutenant governor announced on Tuesday.

The bids start at $250 for the plates “GOROCKS,” “COORS,” “BBPLAYR,” “BLLPARK,” “ASTAR,” “COROCKY,” “DIAMND,” “DUGOUT,” “HOMRUN” and “VOTE.”

The auction will remain live until 8 p.m. July 14, and the money raised will go toward supporting people with disabilities. To find the online auction, go to disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.gov.

“Coloradans can assist their friends and neighbors with disabilities and supporting organizations while showing their love for baseball and celebrating this year’s MLB All-Star Game by bidding on an official Colorado license plate. This is an exciting opportunity,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

