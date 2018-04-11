Meet The World's Most Expensive SUV

High Wind Warning issued April 11 at 3:21PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
The price tag isn’t the only larger-than-life feature of this vehicle. The Karlmann King is nearly 20 feet long and weighs nearly 5 tons, according to Britain’s Auto Express. If you add in the optional bulletproofing, this monstrosity weighs about 13,000 pounds! Car magazine reports that it has a 6.8-liter Ford V10 engine that IAT fiddled with to give it some extra power, as well as all-wheel drive and air suspension.
But if you crave speed, this won’t be the vehicle for you. The Karlmann King apparently tops out at 87 mph, likely due to its ridiculous size. Check it out in action below.
The Karlmann King is initially based on the body of a Ford F-550 but, by the time it’s assembled, resembles Batman’s Tumbler. Oh, and Bruce Wayne would probably feel right at home inside it. Check out a photo of the vehicle’s elaborate interior, from the Karlmann King Instagram account:
The Karlmann King may be the most expensive SUV, but for those with a need for speed, Chevrolet recently introduced its fastest Corvette ever. The 2019 Corvette ZR1 has a 755-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged engine capable of reaching up to 210 mph! It starts at $121,000—which is chump change compared to the Karlmann King.
For those that like the size of an SUV paired with the speed of a sports car, Lamborghini is making the Urus, which can get up to 190 mph, making it the fastest SUV in the world. It starts at $200,000. This is only the second SUV Lamborghini has ever made, the first one being the LM002, which was made in the 1980s and ’90s. Only about 300 of those cars were ever made.