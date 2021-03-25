Menu

Senate Democrats Launch Effort To Expand Voting Rights

The Senate bill includes requiring more transparency from political donors, restricting partisan gerrymandering and ramping up election security.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 25, 2021
As Republican lawmakers look to tighten up voting requirements, Democratic senators are launching an effort to expand voting rights.

"At its core, the for the people act is about three simple ideas. Making voting easier, getting big money out of politics, and strengthening ethics rules," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar "These are not radical proposals, these are ideas that nearly everyone in this country agrees with." 

The Senate bill includes requiring more transparency from political donors, restricting partisan gerrymandering and ramping up election security and ethics laws. It's setting up a tense fight in the senate as Republicans oppose the measure.

Washington state just passed a bill that will restore voting rights for people on parole and probation. The measure, which essentially ensures everyone who's not incarcerated can vote, now heads to the governor's desk for signing.

