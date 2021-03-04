GOP Senator Delaying Garland's Attorney General Confirmation

President Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, likely won't be confirmed until at least next week.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is delaying Democrats' efforts to speed up the process to get him confirmed. Cotton says Garland did not answer questions on a number of topics during his hearing last month, including his views on immigration, the death penalty and gun sales.

Garland needs just 50 votes for confirmation and is expected to get that when it does go to a Senate vote.

