Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Welcome Their First Child Together

Comedian Colin Jost is known for making people laugh. Last weekend, the “Saturday Night Live” star got on stage for his first stand-up comedy show in about 400 days and shared some news with the crowd that was no joking matter but still made everyone happy. He announced that he and Scarlett Johansson, his wife, are expecting their first child together!

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” Jost told the crowd at Connecticut’s Ridgefield Playhouse, Page Six confirmed.

Just a few days later, on Aug. 18, Johansson’s rep confirmed to People that the couple had welcomed the baby. Jost shared on Instagram that the baby is a boy named Cosmo.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Earlier this summer, Page Six speculated about the “Black Widow” star’s pregnancy after she did numerous virtual press appearances for the new movie rather than in-person appearances. In interviews with late-night hosts, she only appeared on Zoom from the shoulders up.

But Johansson definitely has plans to return to the big screen soon: She just signed on to Wes Anderson’s latest film, alongside Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie, The Hollywood Reporter reported earlier this week.

Johansson, 36, and Jost, 39, are still newlyweds — the couple got married in October 2020 in a quiet ceremony that was announced unexpectedly by Meals on Wheels America on social media.

We're so happy to be a part of their special announcement! You can still donate to celebrate the happy couple here: https://t.co/JgM2Xxtm2H https://t.co/k9ZaLenIAe — Meals on Wheels (@_MealsOnWheels) October 30, 2020

The couple decided to include Meals on Wheels America in their wedding announcement to help bring attention to the organization, which helps feeds America’s senior citizens who cannot get out easily for food.

Jost and Johansson met on the “SNL” set when the actress served as a guest host on the show more than 10 years earlier. Their relationship went public in 2017, and the couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

Johansson is already a mom to her 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage, with Romain Dauriac. The couple split in 2017.

The new baby is Jost’s first child. But he’s already had some time getting acclimated to parenting by spending time with Rose.

“Colin is a great father figure for Rose,” friends of the couple reportedly told US Weekly in 2019. “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

Stay tuned for updates on the family’s newest arrival!

