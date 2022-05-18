Sam’s Club is holding a huge sampling event so you can taste lots of new products at once

While the main advantage of warehouse clubs is that buying in bulk can save you a lot of money, there’s no denying that trying out free samples while you’re shopping is a bonus feature of any warehouse club visit.

Sam’s Club usually has a few samples on offer, but the company is kicking things up a notch by holding an actual sampling event at all club locations on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., where you’ll be able to sample 18 new foods from Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark brand.

The samples range from sweet treats and snacks to summery meals that are meant for cookouts and beach days. The new food products include dips and chips, bakery items like cakes and cupcakes and even main dinner dishes.

AP Photo/April L. Brown, File

Samples have been back at Sam’s Club since June 2021, after the warehouse club removed them from stores in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this weekend’s event is the first large sampling event since their return. The event is intended to be a reintroduction of sorts to Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark brand, which has undergone some changes in recent months.

Member’s Mark is on a mission to become a regenerative brand by 2025. Some of the company’s efforts toward this goal including removing certain ingredients, increasing the number of items that are made using practices that promote animal welfare and removing antibiotics from poultry.

The products at the sampling event are all Member’s Mark brand items, including their Pineapple Jalapeno Popper Dip, Strawberry Lemonade Cake Balls, Hawaiian Style Chicken Teriyaki and new churro-inspired items, like Churro Colossal Cookies.

Of course, you’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to get into the sampling event, so if you aren’t a member, make sure you get a membership before the weekend.

You can sign up online for either $45 per year or $100 per year for a Plus membership, which includes bonuses like free shipping, Sam’s Cash when you spend a certain amount and prescription and optical savings.

Once you have a membership, simply head to your local Sam’s Club anytime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 21 to go on a sampling spree.

Happy sampling!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.