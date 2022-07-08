Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series

When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup.

Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the film, is officially returning for the reboot, this time playing a sharp-dressing local bar owner named Vi. According to Entertainment Weekly, Vi is a “warm, gregarious” fan of the Rockford Peaches, the all-female baseball team at the center of both the original film and new series.

O’Donnell retweeted a link from the publication, which shows the former talk show host in character, photographed at a bar, wearing a sharp pinstriped suit and donning a sleek gray hairstyle. It’s quite a tonal shift from the bat-wielding young brunette in the Peaches uniform from the film!

While the series will once again center on the true story of a group of women who fought to play professional baseball during World War II, the reboot will introduce a new lineup of characters who weren’t in the film.

Created by Abbi Jacobson, star of Comedy Central’s acclaimed “Broad City,” and comedy writer Will Graham, the series stars Jacobson, along with D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Kate Berlant and former “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios, said in a press release. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball.”

The series will join Prime Video’s lineup of impressive originals created by women, which includes “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Transparent” and “Catastrophe,” all of which have won Emmys or at least been nominated.

Along with O’Donnell, the original film starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna. Directed by Penny Marshall, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” in 2012.

Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” debuts Aug. 12 exclusively on the streaming platform.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.