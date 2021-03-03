Rockets Hit Air Base In Iraq Hosting U.S. Troops

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops.

We do not know if there were any casualties.

A U.S. military spokesperson said the "indirect fire" rockets targeted Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province about 100 miles west of Baghdad. The spokesperson said Iraqi forces are investigating the attack.

Last week, the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iranian-backed targets in Syria. It was the first-known military action under the Biden administration.

