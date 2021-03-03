Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

Rockets Hit Air Base In Iraq Hosting U.S. Troops

A U.S. military spokesperson said the "indirect fire" rockets targeted Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province about 100 miles west of Baghdad.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:54 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 08:54:00-05

At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops.

We do not know if there were any casualties. 

A U.S. military spokesperson said the "indirect fire" rockets targeted Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province about 100 miles west of Baghdad. The spokesperson said Iraqi forces are investigating the attack.

Last week, the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iranian-backed targets in Syria. It was the first-known military action under the Biden administration.  

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy