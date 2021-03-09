RNC Rejects Cease-And-Desist Demand From Trump

The Republican National Committee says it has every right to use former President Donald Trump's name and likeness in its fundraising materials.

The committee responded to a cease-and-desist letter sent by Trump's legal team.

The RNC's lawyer said it "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core ... First Amendment-protected political speech."

Trump later urged his supporters to send their contributions to his own Save America PAC instead of the RNC.

This is a rare break between Trump's team and the committee which worked together during the 2020 campaign to raise over $366 million.

Trending stories at Newsy.com