Review of Clements' murder investigation kept under wraps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Records show that former Gov. John Hickenlooper pushed state corrections officials to hire a retired FBI agent to review the 2013 murder of Colorado Corrections chief Tom Clements and state policies.

The Gazette reports that the retired agent was paid nearly $40,000 and submitted his findings to the state in August 2018, but his report has never been shared with the public.

Lawyers for Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Corrections Department denied requests submitted under the Colorado Open Records Act from The Gazette that they make the report available for public review because they said it dealt with sensitive law-enforcement issues.

Clements was shot to death March 19, 2013, on his home’s doorstep by parolee Evan Ebel, who later died in a shootout with police in Texas.

