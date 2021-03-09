Menu

New Report Details Human Rights Violations Against Uyghur Muslims

The report was compiled by dozens of global experts and marks the first time a non-government group has analyzed the allegations.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 09, 2021
A new independent report says the Chinese government's alleged role in human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims is going against every provision in the United Nations Genocide Convention.

The report was compiled by dozens of global experts and marks the first time a non-government group has analyzed the allegations.

China has reportedly detained as many as 2 million Uyghurs in what it calls "re-education camps" where they are tortured and forced to renounce their faith. 

