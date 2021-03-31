Rep. Matt Gaetz Denies Relationship With Underage Girl

Congressman Matt Gaetz denies he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. According to a report from the New York Times, the Justice Department is investigating a former relationship of his and whether he violated sex trafficking laws.

The Florida Republican says he and his family "have been the victims of an organized criminal extortion" involving someone seeking $25 million. He says they have been cooperating with the FBI, including his father wearing a recording device. Gaetz said no part of the accusations are true.

