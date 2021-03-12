Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

Remembering Breonna Taylor 1 Year Later

Taylor was shot multiple times while officers were executing a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:20 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 09:20:37-05

Saturday marks one year since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police inside her home. 

Her death strengthened the “say her name” movement, shining a light on Black women killed by police.

Her story has also inspired cities and states to either ban or restrict no-knock warrants. 

Taylor was shot multiple times while officers were executing a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were ever found in the home. And no officer has been charged in her death. 

In honor of Taylor's life and legacy a rally and march will be held tomorrow at Jefferson Square Park where there was once a large memorial for her. Pieces have since been moved to a local museum, but you can see flowers still surround the area.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy