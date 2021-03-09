Record Number Of Vaccinations As Cases, Deaths Decrease

As we log our highest daily vaccination numbers, we're seeing some of the lowest case and death counts in a long time.

Here are the numbers in the U.S.: we're averaging about 2.2 million vaccines per day according to a Reuters analysis.

More than 92 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered. 60 million people have gotten at least one shot and 31.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

We saw a 12% decline in new cases last week averaging 60,000 new cases per day. We haven't had numbers this low since November.

Deaths were down 18% last week. Nearly 12,000 people died. That's about 1,700 deaths per day.

