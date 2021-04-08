Record Number Of Children At U.S.-Mexico Border In March

Authorities shared new numbers in the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last month, immigration officials picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone. That's the largest number ever recorded in a single month, well above the previous high of about 11,000 in May of 2019.

Border crossings have jumped sharply under President Biden, who repealed many of former President Trump's immigration policies.

The influx has led to more than 4,000 people being crammed in CBP facilities designed for just 250.

