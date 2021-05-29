Water World welcomes guests back after more than a year of being closed

DENVER -- After being closed all of 2020, Water World reopened its iron gates to guests on Saturday morning.

The water park served as a COVID-19 testing site until March 2021, but now it's back to serving its original purpose.

Season pass holders were welcomed Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m., while daily guests were allowed inside around 10 a.m.

Among those season pass holders, the Kuebler family, who'd bought passes for 2020, but were unable to use them until now.

"It was a little bit of heartbreak because it was going to be a birthday present for summer birthdays. So, we had to go with plan B of finding something to do in the backyard," said Erin Kuebler. "We're happy to be back at the swimming pools and ready for some slides."

Kuebler said she decided to surprise her children with the season passes after they'd spent the past year mostly indoors.

"I just went straight to getting ready," said her son, Knox, when he found out they'd be visiting the park Saturday.

The Baca family also held onto their season passes from 2020. Although it was an exciting time for the Baca children, it was Janette Baca, their mom, who was most excited.

"When they first sent us an email, they first released it, we're like, 'We're going!' We're going to have a fun summer this year," said Janette.

Despite being closed in 2020, Water World staff began construction on a new area in the water park called Alpine Springs.

"We didn't twiddle our thumbs during that year. We built two brand new attractions in a new area of the park called Alpine Springs," said Joann Cortez, the spokesperson for Water World.

Cortez said guests can buy tickets online, though there will be some for walk-up sale.

Staff are encouraging guests who aren't fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks, however, they cannot be worn when in the water.