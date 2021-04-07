Water World set to reopen this summer at reduced capacity

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Pull out your bathing suits from your closet because the sound of splish-splashing will return to Water Word this summer.

After closing last season due to COVID-19 concerns, the water park announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen for the 2021 season in May.

Water World will open May 29 – Memorial Day weekend -- at reduced capacity, according to a news release from the Hyland Hills Park and Recreation District.

The park was given an official go-ahead from Adams County and the Tri-County Health Department after submitting a comprehensive operational plan for consideration in March.

“We are excited to open and grateful that our plan was reviewed and approved as written, yet we know there will likely be adjustments as it is actually put into practice, because, as always, the safety of our guests will eclipse all other considerations,” said park spokesperson, Joann Cortéz, in the release.

In addition to reduced attendance, some of the protocols include pre-visit ticketing, social distancing, mask wearing when not in the water or on an attraction, and enhanced ride cleaning by a designated clean team, the park said.

Water World said it will continue to work local and state health officials to monitor conditions.

