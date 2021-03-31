Want to work at Elitch Gardens? Theme park is hiring more than 1,000 seasonal employees Friday, Saturday

DENVER — Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park is holding a spring job fair Friday and Saturday to hire more than 1,000 seasonal employees.

Various positions are available, including food service, park services, ride operations, retail, games, aquatics, skilled trades and park maintenance, guest services, security, First Aid and multiple internships. For details on each position, click here.

The job fair will run Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Those interested in interviewing for the job should go to the main entrance at 2000 Elitch Circle in Denver between those times.

Employees of Elitch Gardens get free park admission on their days off, free tickets for friends and family, paid sick leave and other perks .

Candidate interviews and job offers will happen on-site. Pay starts at $14.77 per hour and increases based on the position.

All candidates must register on Elitch Gardens' website here. The minimum age is 16 years old. Bring two forms of identification. Click here for more information.

The theme park is expected to open with reduced capacity on May 1.