The Rebound: Keeping Faith

In this Denver7 special presentation, we speak to faith leaders across Colorado to find out how the pandemic impacted them – and how they plan to bounce back.
Posted at 11:20 PM, Apr 02, 2021
DENVER — The past year has tested many of our nerves, our patience and, for some, our faith. But places of worship pushed through the pandemic to find new ways to reach their congregations.

In this special program, we talk to a number of religious leaders about what it's been like and how they've kept the faith during a global pandemic that kept people apart during some of their most important holidays to even the recent events in Boulder.

Watch The Rebound: Keeping the Faith in the video player above.

