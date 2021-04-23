Know a 2021 grad in Colorado who persevered through this year? Tell us their story

I’m Denver7 education reporter Nicole Brady. Welcome to our new “education notebook,” where I will discuss the big education stories of the week and talk about the challenges and opportunities for education in Colorado.

Big developments on Colorado’s superintendent searches this week. JeffCo Public School’s new superintendent Tracy Dorland had her first day on the job Monday. Douglas County’s Board of Education named the superintendent finalist on Tuesday. DPS shared new information.

What we learned this week:

I sat down with Tracy Dorland to talk about her priorities for the rest of this school year, and next. She said there will be a big focus on relationships, after a year that saw disagreements between JeffCo teachers and parents over the return to in person learning. She also told me she’s eager to develop relationships with public health officials so they can work together on plans for a safe return to full in-person learning next year.

Tuesday night the DCSD Board of Education named interim superintendent Corey Wise as the finalist in the district’s superintendent search. Wise was selected over three other finalists, including Highlands Ranch High School principal Christopher Page.

Denver Public Schools announced it has narrowed down it's superintendent search and will likely name finalists in May. An update on the DPS website says Alma Advisory Group and the DSP board narrowed 85 high potential recruits and applicants down to 14. 43% of the candidates are Black, 36% Latinx (all bilingual), 21% White, 71% Male and 29% Female. DPS has expressed the desire for a superintendent who will prioritize racial equity.

The pandemic has changed so many aspects of school, and some changes may be here to stay. SkyView Academy found an alternative to a shared classroom hall pass, and created a system that uses a QR code that students scan with their phone. The charter school in Highlands Ranch is looking to use QR codes in more ways in the future.

What I'm working on:

Next week we’ll be taking a 360 look at the issue of paying school board members. A bill in the state legislature would allow their compensation, but some believe it should stay a volunteer position.

And attention 2021 graduates and parents! I am looking for stories of students who persevered through this tough year to earn their diploma. Please share your stories with me at Nicole.brady@thedenverchannel.com.

