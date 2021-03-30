Menu

Red Rocks Amphitheater approved to reopen for live music events

GFederico17
&quot;Walk Off the Earth&quot; Red Rocks 2019
"Walk Off the Earth" Red Rocks 2019
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 14:32:33-04

Red Rocks Amphitheater will reopen to hold live concerts in front of up to 2,500 people this spring and summer.

The amphitheatre, which is owned and operated by the City and County of Denver, will open with state approval for up to 2,500 guests, it announced Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Red Rocks Amphitheater said more details are coming soon.

"We’re so excited about the imminent return of live music to #RedRocksCO, and look forward to welcoming you back for a fantastic 80th anniversary summer," the tweet reads.

Click here for 2021 events that are already scheduled. Click here to learn more about the safety measures at the amphitheater amid COVID-19.

The amphitheatre is open to the public from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset any day.

