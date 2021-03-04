Recreational league sports resume in Denver after weeks in Level Yellow

DENVER — Denver's move to Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial has allowed the return of some league sports.

"People are really, really eager, and I'm excited that we'll be able to get back to that," said Shane Speciale, owner of Dive Volleyball and Sports Center in Denver.

During the ongoing pandemic, Dive Volleyball had to close twice due to state public health orders.

Now that Denver is in Level Yellow, Speciale said adult volleyball leagues can resume games at his Center.

"We've been sanitizing balls and sanitizing high touch areas and they're taking everyone's temperatures. We have contact tracing for every person who enters the facility and so on, so its been an interesting road," Speciale said. "We've kind of rescheduled how everything works for leagues, for activities to make sure we have adequate spacing,"

The ongoing efforts haven't been easy for the volleyball facility.

"It's been a little bit of a challenge because we kind of fit into two categories — [gyms] and there's also a group sports category," Speciale said.

According to the state's COVID-19 parameters, capacity limits for group sports are more restrictive than for gyms.

"We've been trying to follow the more restrictive as opposed to the less restrictive," Speciale said. "Just in the interest of everyone's safety."

Now that league sports have returned, Speciale said he's hopeful Denver can maintain its progress.

"We are so excited to be able to just have full programming again— people out here playing athletics."

