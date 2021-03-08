Looking ahead: The changes to come in Colorado after the coronavirus pandemic is over

DENVER – Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the novel coronavirus to the state of Colorado.

Much has changed since then. And much will still change after the pandemic is over. But one thing is certain: We will go back to hugging friends and family. We will go back to hugging grandma and grandpa. We will go back sharing live with those close to us.

But things like traveling, work, school, the way we do business and the importance we place on health care will drastically change once the pandemic is over.

Over the next week, Denver7 will bring you some of the ways tourism, education, work and the way we think about health, will change after the pandemic.

What will traveling out of the country look like? Will remote learning change higher education? What will happen to office buildings as more and more people discover the convenience of working from home? How important will health care become in our day-to-day lives?

