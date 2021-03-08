Menu

Looking ahead: The changes to come in Colorado after the coronavirus pandemic is over

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, passengers board a Casco Bay Lines ferry bound for Peaks Island in Portland, Maine. America's failure so far to contain the spread of the coronavirus as it moves across the country has been met with astonishment and alarm on both sides of the Atlantic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 21:30:32-05

DENVER – Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the novel coronavirus to the state of Colorado.

Much has changed since then. And much will still change after the pandemic is over. But one thing is certain: We will go back to hugging friends and family. We will go back to hugging grandma and grandpa. We will go back sharing live with those close to us.

But things like traveling, work, school, the way we do business and the importance we place on health care will drastically change once the pandemic is over.

Over the next week, Denver7 will bring you some of the ways tourism, education, work and the way we think about health, will change after the pandemic.

What will traveling out of the country look like? Will remote learning change higher education? What will happen to office buildings as more and more people discover the convenience of working from home? How important will health care become in our day-to-day lives?

Denver7 will look at the changes to come once the coronavirus pandemic is a thing of the past with a week-long series of stories on T.V., streaming, as well as social media, so if you haven’t already, download the Denver7 app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV by clicking below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
