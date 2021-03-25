Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Johnstown giving each of its households $20 to use at local businesses

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Johnstown shopping area
Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 13:17:51-04

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — To help local businesses, the Town of Johnstown is giving each of its households a $20 gift certificate to use at various businesses in town.

The gift certificates, called Johnstown Cash, will be mailed to every household throughout April. It can be used at any business participating in the program in Johnstown. As of March 23, 30 businesses — including restaurants, beauty salons, hardware stores, coffee shops, health and wellness centers, grocery stores and more — were participating. The businesses will be reimbursed by the town for the certificates they collect from buyers.

The Town of Superior did something similar in December 2020.

Johnstown Mayor Gary Lebsack said this is a great way to encourage residents to shop locally.

“These local businesses are our neighbors, friends and community members and the Johnstown Cash program not only supports them and their businesses, which are vital to the town, but also gives back to the residents of our community," Lebsack said in a statement.

The program will last through Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information about the program and a full list of participating businesses, visit the Johnston Cash page on the town's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Resources and Information
File an unemployment claim Colorado COVID-19 info COVID-19 symptom checker Resources for healthcare providers COVID-19 & people living with HIV Read public health & executive orders Latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado Denver Coronavirus updates Metro Denver Homeless Initiative List of open businesses: We're Open Colorado Colorado Mask Project Cares Act Relief Fund Free SAT testing information Food resources from Hunger Free Colorado Domestic violence resources City of Aurora services