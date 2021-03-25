Johnstown giving each of its households $20 to use at local businesses

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — To help local businesses, the Town of Johnstown is giving each of its households a $20 gift certificate to use at various businesses in town.

The gift certificates, called Johnstown Cash, will be mailed to every household throughout April. It can be used at any business participating in the program in Johnstown. As of March 23, 30 businesses — including restaurants, beauty salons, hardware stores, coffee shops, health and wellness centers, grocery stores and more — were participating. The businesses will be reimbursed by the town for the certificates they collect from buyers.

The Town of Superior did something similar in December 2020.

Johnstown Mayor Gary Lebsack said this is a great way to encourage residents to shop locally.

“These local businesses are our neighbors, friends and community members and the Johnstown Cash program not only supports them and their businesses, which are vital to the town, but also gives back to the residents of our community," Lebsack said in a statement.

The program will last through Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information about the program and a full list of participating businesses, visit the Johnston Cash page on the town's website.