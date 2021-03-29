Elitch Gardens set to reopen to the public at reduced capacity beginning May 1

DENVER — After being closed during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, Elitch Gardens announced Monday it will reopen to the public under reduced capacity beginning May 1. It will open to season pass holders on April 24 and April 25.

City and state health officials gave Elitch Gardens the green light to reopen for the 2021 season, but under new health and safety guidelines, the theme park said in a release.

Under the those guidelines, the park can only allow 3,200 guests in at one time which is about 18% of capacity. Also, park visitors will be required to wear a face mask. The only exceptions will be for children aged 2 and under and while guests are enjoying water attractions.

Other measures the park will take includes verbal screening of guests before they enter and daily temperature checks for employees.

Elitch Gardens said it will continue to work local and state health officials to monitor conditions. They hope to add to park capacity later in the season.

